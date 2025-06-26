PB Fintech's Co-founders Trim Stakes: Rs 920 Crore Deal
PB Fintech's co-founders, Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, reduced their stake in the company by over 1%, selling for Rs 920 crore. The stakes were acquired by both domestic and international investors including Tata Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. This follows previous stake reductions by the founders.
In a significant financial move, PB Fintech's co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal have divested more than 1 per cent of their stakes in the company, amounting to Rs 920 crore. This transaction was executed through open market operations.
Yashish Dahiya, the chief executive of the company, and Alok Bansal, the vice chairman, collectively sold 50.50 lakh shares, equating to a 1.09 per cent stake. Block deal data from the National Stock Exchange detailed that Dahiya alone sold 34 lakh shares, which represents a 0.74 per cent stake, while Bansal offloaded 16.50 lakh shares, amounting to 0.36 per cent.
Following the stake sale, domestic and foreign investors, including Tata Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs, acquired the shares. This move follows earlier divestments by the co-founders, with the company's initial public offering launched in November 2021.
