Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Rudraprayag: Rescue Operations Intensify

The Rudraprayag bus accident's death toll reaches four after the recovery of another body. SDRF, alongside other teams, continues search efforts in the Alaknanda River. Over 1,200 stranded pilgrims were evacuated amid heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand authorities pledge ongoing relief efforts following the devastating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:50 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Rudraprayag: Rescue Operations Intensify
SDRF Inspector Manjari Negi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag rose to four Thursday, following the discovery of a missing passenger's body near the Srinagar dam, approximately 40 kilometers from the crash site. SDRF Inspector Manjari Negi confirmed the find, identifying the deceased as Gauri Soni, as search and rescue operations continue.

Assisted by the SSB, SDRF has deployed several teams along crucial points of the Alaknanda River. "Our teams are stationed near Goa Beach, Dhari Devi, and the dam," said Negi. Utilizing advanced equipment and constant vigilance, rescue teams strive to recover any remaining passengers after the bus plummeted 300 meters into the river following a collision.

Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, revealed that the bus carried 20 passengers from various states when it was swept away. The incident prompted immediate action from local authorities, including rescue missions and medical assistance. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall necessitated the evacuation of 1,269 pilgrims on the Kedarnath route, spearheaded by the Rudraprayag administration.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and ensured continuous rescue efforts. The SDRF, police, and local entities are operating near the Srinagar Garhwal dam to locate potentially swept-away victims, as strong river currents pose ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025