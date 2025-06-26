Tragic Bus Accident in Rudraprayag: Rescue Operations Intensify

The death toll from the tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag rose to four Thursday, following the discovery of a missing passenger's body near the Srinagar dam, approximately 40 kilometers from the crash site. SDRF Inspector Manjari Negi confirmed the find, identifying the deceased as Gauri Soni, as search and rescue operations continue.

Assisted by the SSB, SDRF has deployed several teams along crucial points of the Alaknanda River. "Our teams are stationed near Goa Beach, Dhari Devi, and the dam," said Negi. Utilizing advanced equipment and constant vigilance, rescue teams strive to recover any remaining passengers after the bus plummeted 300 meters into the river following a collision.

Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, revealed that the bus carried 20 passengers from various states when it was swept away. The incident prompted immediate action from local authorities, including rescue missions and medical assistance. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall necessitated the evacuation of 1,269 pilgrims on the Kedarnath route, spearheaded by the Rudraprayag administration.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and ensured continuous rescue efforts. The SDRF, police, and local entities are operating near the Srinagar Garhwal dam to locate potentially swept-away victims, as strong river currents pose ongoing challenges.

