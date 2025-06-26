Empowering Governance: AI Training for Indian Officials at IIT Delhi

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is conducting an intensive two-day training on 'Artificial Intelligence in Governance' at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. Held from June 26 to 27, the programme was inaugurated by top officials including Rajnish Kumar and Sunil Sharma of NeGD, alongside Prof Surya Prakash Singh from IIT Delhi's Department of Management Studies.

Aimed at 59 government officials, this initiative seeks to build capacity among various central and state-level ministries and departments to effectively integrate AI into public administration. This training is part of the Digital India Programme's third phase of the Capacity Building Scheme, emphasizing the responsible use of AI to revolutionize service delivery, decision-making processes, and citizen interaction in governance.

The workshop covers pivotal topics such as AI policy frameworks, ethical considerations, and digital transformation strategies, supplemented by real-world examples of AI in governance. Interactive sessions and group exercises further tailor the experience to specific departmental needs. Spearheaded by NeGD's Capacity Building team with IIT Delhi, this programme underscores the importance of technological adeptness in steering governance reforms and digital services nationwide, as outlined by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.