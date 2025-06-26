Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand Claims Lives, Sparks Relief Efforts
A bus accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, left four dead and sparked extensive rescue operations. Passengers included residents from various states. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep condolences and is coordinating with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to aid relief efforts for missing and injured individuals.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow following a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The vehicle, containing 20 passengers, including individuals from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda river.
Tragically, four deaths have been confirmed, and ongoing rescue operations have led to the successful rescue of eight passengers. Efforts to locate the remaining individuals are intensifying, with the Rajasthan and Uttarakhand governments working in close coordination.
An official statement from Rajasthan's Chief Minister Public Relations Cell indicated that CM Sharma is closely liaising with Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Uttarakhand CM affirmed the state's full commitment to the relief operations, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continues search and rescue efforts amid challenging conditions.
