Left Menu

Dollar's Decline: Market Dynamics and Fed Concerns Shake Currency

The U.S. dollar has hit a three-year low, driven by market concerns over Federal Reserve's independence amid rising global shares. President Trump's potential move to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell may further weaken the dollar. Key indicators show shifting investor sentiment towards rate cuts and global trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:45 IST
Dollar's Decline: Market Dynamics and Fed Concerns Shake Currency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar has plunged to a more than three-year low, despite global shares reaching record highs. Market fears about the Federal Reserve's independence have contributed to a shift in investor sentiment, causing the U.S. dollar index to drop 0.5% in one session and more than 10% for the year.

Increased speculation over President Trump's plans to replace Chair Jerome Powell ahead of his term's end has weighed heavily on the dollar. Powell's recent congressional testimony emphasized cautious rate adjustments amid anticipated tariff-induced price increases. Analysts predict that such political moves could destabilize investor confidence in central bank operations.

Additionally, European shares, oil prices, and U.S. Treasury yields are reflecting the broader market's response, with European shares slightly up and oil prices recovering from recent declines. Meanwhile, gold prices dipped slightly, mirroring cautious investor behavior as key trade discussions with Washington loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025