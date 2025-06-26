Left Menu

Turmeric Board Headquarters: A Boost for Nizamabad Farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. The establishment, deemed a milestone by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, fulfills a major demand of local turmeric farmers and was a key election issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:58 IST
In a significant boost for turmeric farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on June 29. This significant development is hailed by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as a historic milestone, marking a proud moment for the state of Telangana.

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Kisan Sabha event. BJP leaders, including Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, were present to inspect the arrangements. The establishment of the Turmeric Board was a major election promise and demand by the turmeric farmers in the region.

D Arvind, who pledged to set up the board, famously defeated BRS MLC K Kavitha in the 2019 elections, strongly advocating for turmeric farmers' rights. His re-election in 2024 further affirms his commitment to this cause. The launch of the board is a significant step forward for the agricultural community in Nizamabad.

