US Stock Market Approaches Record High Despite Economic Uncertainty

In a remarkable turn, the US stock market is nearing a record high, fueled by strong performances in the tech sector. Stocks like Nvidia have led the way, with the chip company gaining 0.8% amid a broader tech rally.

Despite concerns over impending tariffs and mixed economic forecasts, the Dow Jones increased by 349 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw healthy upticks. McCormick's 5% rally after an impressive profit report highlights continued investor confidence.

Economic uncertainty nonetheless looms, as reports reveal fluctuating manufacturing orders and a shrinking economy in early 2025. Still, investor focus remains on the Federal Reserve's future direction, as President Trump considers appointing a new chair to influence economic policy.

