US Stock Market Approaches Record High Despite Economic Uncertainty
The US stock market edges close to a record high as big tech stocks drive gains despite concerns over tariffs. Key players like Nvidia and Super Micro Computer see significant growth. Economic indicators show mixed signals, but optimism persists as markets react to potential changes in Federal Reserve leadership.
In a remarkable turn, the US stock market is nearing a record high, fueled by strong performances in the tech sector. Stocks like Nvidia have led the way, with the chip company gaining 0.8% amid a broader tech rally.
Despite concerns over impending tariffs and mixed economic forecasts, the Dow Jones increased by 349 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw healthy upticks. McCormick's 5% rally after an impressive profit report highlights continued investor confidence.
Economic uncertainty nonetheless looms, as reports reveal fluctuating manufacturing orders and a shrinking economy in early 2025. Still, investor focus remains on the Federal Reserve's future direction, as President Trump considers appointing a new chair to influence economic policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe's Pursuit of Sovereign AI: Nvidia's Vision Finds Resonance
Dollar Slides Amid Middle East Tensions and Federal Reserve Anticipation
Trump's Federal Reserve Frustration: A Possible Change of Mind?
Global Markets Brace for Federal Reserve Decision Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Dollar Dips as Federal Reserve Signals Possible Rate Cuts