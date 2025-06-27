Bomb Threat Hoax Shuts Delhi's Terminal 3 Temporarily

Early Thursday morning, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was scene of high tension when a bomb threat was reported at Terminal 3. The alert came following the discovery of a note by a flight's crew member claiming the presence of a bomb. Operations were swiftly carried out to address the threat.

At 4:42 AM, the Delhi Fire Service received a call and immediately initiated a search operation. The situation prompted immediate emergency protocols to ensure passengers' safety. After a meticulous sweep of the area, officials determined that the claim was unfounded.

Authorities have categorized the incident as a hoax, but investigations are ongoing to identify the origin of the threat. Incidents like these highlight the importance of constant vigilance and rapid response in safeguarding public safety at major transport hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)