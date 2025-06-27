Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Shuts Delhi's Terminal 3 Temporarily

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 faced a bomb threat hoax early Thursday morning. The alert was initiated by a crew member who found a suspicious note. Despite prompt action and a thorough search, the Delhi Fire Service confirmed it was a false alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:16 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Shuts Delhi's Terminal 3 Temporarily
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Early Thursday morning, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was scene of high tension when a bomb threat was reported at Terminal 3. The alert came following the discovery of a note by a flight's crew member claiming the presence of a bomb. Operations were swiftly carried out to address the threat.

At 4:42 AM, the Delhi Fire Service received a call and immediately initiated a search operation. The situation prompted immediate emergency protocols to ensure passengers' safety. After a meticulous sweep of the area, officials determined that the claim was unfounded.

Authorities have categorized the incident as a hoax, but investigations are ongoing to identify the origin of the threat. Incidents like these highlight the importance of constant vigilance and rapid response in safeguarding public safety at major transport hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

