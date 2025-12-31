Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared an 'emergency-like situation' in Indore's Bhagirthpura following a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water. After visiting hospitals and holding a high-level review, Yadav assured strict action against responsible parties. A three-member committee will investigate the incident thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:54 IST
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared an 'emergency-like situation' in Indore's Bhagirthpura area following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water.

In response to the situation, Yadav visited various hospitals, assessing patients' conditions, before holding a high-level meeting to review the case. During this meeting, it was revealed that the outbreak had resulted in four deaths, prompting the chief minister to call for decisive action against those accountable.

Affected areas were extensively screened, identifying 2,456 suspected cases and hospitalizing 212 patients. Immediate disciplinary actions included suspensions of local municipal officers. A detailed investigation spearheaded by a newly formed three-member committee will aim to establish a cause and provide long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025