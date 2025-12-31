Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared an 'emergency-like situation' in Indore's Bhagirthpura area following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water.

In response to the situation, Yadav visited various hospitals, assessing patients' conditions, before holding a high-level meeting to review the case. During this meeting, it was revealed that the outbreak had resulted in four deaths, prompting the chief minister to call for decisive action against those accountable.

Affected areas were extensively screened, identifying 2,456 suspected cases and hospitalizing 212 patients. Immediate disciplinary actions included suspensions of local municipal officers. A detailed investigation spearheaded by a newly formed three-member committee will aim to establish a cause and provide long-term solutions.

