ECI Initiates Delisting Action on 345 Inactive Political Parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and supported by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, has initiated the process of delisting 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs). These parties have failed to contest elections since 2019 and could not be physically located.

The Commission's findings reveal that out of over 2,800 RUPPs registered, many haven't met the necessary conditions to remain registered. The ECI's nationwide investigation identified these 345 RUPPs for potential delisting. To ensure fairness, state and UT CEOs must issue show-cause notices, allowing parties a hearing before any delisting decision is finalized.

Registered political parties in India gain specific privileges under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ECI's current action seeks to streamline the political landscape by removing parties that haven't participated in any elections or physically located since 2019. This move marks the first phase in a broader effort to refine the political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)