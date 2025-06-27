Tragic Family Suicide: Debt's Deadly Grip in Kandera

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kandera village, the lives of three members of a debt-ridden family have ended in tragedy after consuming poison. The family took the extreme step amidst alleged harassment from lenders over unpaid debts, leaving a community in shock and officials probing for answers.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha confirmed the somber timeline, revealing that the incident unfolded on Thursday morning. Pukhraj, a laborer who drove a horse cart for a living, along with his wife Rameshiya, aged 50, and daughters Anita, 21, and Seetu, also known as Sunita, 18, were involved. The family's desperate actions seem to be a grim consequence of mounting financial pressure and a heated argument concerning loan repayment.

With Rameshiya and Anita passing during initial treatment, and Seetu succumbing later in a Meerut hospital, investigations led by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur are set to uncover the true extent of any coercion involved. As the community mourns, this incident sheds light on the devastating impact of debt in vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)