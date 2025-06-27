Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide: Debt's Deadly Grip in Kandera

In Kandera village, a laborer's family consumed poison due to debt harassment, resulting in the deaths of three members. Pukhraj, Rameshiya, Anita, and Seetu took the drastic step amidst financial strain from unpaid loans. The police and district authorities are investigating potential harassment by lenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST
Tragic Family Suicide: Debt's Deadly Grip in Kandera
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kandera village, the lives of three members of a debt-ridden family have ended in tragedy after consuming poison. The family took the extreme step amidst alleged harassment from lenders over unpaid debts, leaving a community in shock and officials probing for answers.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha confirmed the somber timeline, revealing that the incident unfolded on Thursday morning. Pukhraj, a laborer who drove a horse cart for a living, along with his wife Rameshiya, aged 50, and daughters Anita, 21, and Seetu, also known as Sunita, 18, were involved. The family's desperate actions seem to be a grim consequence of mounting financial pressure and a heated argument concerning loan repayment.

With Rameshiya and Anita passing during initial treatment, and Seetu succumbing later in a Meerut hospital, investigations led by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur are set to uncover the true extent of any coercion involved. As the community mourns, this incident sheds light on the devastating impact of debt in vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025