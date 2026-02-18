AI Revolutionizes Loan Disbursement and Banking Efficiency

In a significant technological advancement, Artificial Intelligence is playing a crucial role in expediting loan disbursements and banking efficiency. According to Nishant Singh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of BUSINESSNEXT, AI has reduced the loan processing time for MSMEs to under 30 minutes.

Singh revealed that the autonomous AI system developed by BUSINESSNEXT for banks and financial services is also saving relationship managers eight hours per week, enabling them to focus on building stronger customer relationships. "AI has made retail lending decision-making 60% autonomous, and around 50% of service requests are resolved without human intervention," he said.

BUSINESSNEXT has partnered with top lenders, including SBI and HDFC Bank, to integrate AI tools that significantly enhance operational efficiencies. Their CRMNEXT product supports the Reserve Bank of India's Complaint Management System, demonstrating AI's capability in elevating financial services.