Leaders Extend Warm Wishes: A Festival of Faith, Devotion, and Culture

Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu, and Home Minister Shah extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra and Kutch New Year. They emphasized the festival's essence in promoting happiness, prosperity, and cultural heritage. Leaders sought blessings for peace, friendship, and harmony worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended festive greetings on Friday, celebrating the esteemed Jagannath Rath Yatra. In a message shared on his official 'X' platform, PM Modi wished for 'happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health' for all. He added, 'Jai Jagannath!' reflecting the festival's spiritual significance.

In addition to the Rath Yatra, PM Modi expressed good wishes for Kutch New Year, aligned with the Hindu calendar's Ashadh month. 'Best wishes to the Kutchi community globally on Ashadhi Bij. May the upcoming year bring peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone,' he posted.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her warm wishes to global devotees of Lord Jagannath. She emphasized the divine experience of witnessing deities on the chariot. Her message advocated for universal peace, friendship, and harmony. Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this sentiment, underlining the festival's rich confluence of faith and devotion.

Shah's message highlighted the Rath Yatra's cultural resilience and its role in advancing heritage. 'The festival epitomizes advancing while honoring devotion, culture, and heritage,' he noted. He invoked blessings from Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra for collective welfare and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

