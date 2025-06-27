Sharad Pawar Criticizes India's Foreign Policy Shift

NCP-SCP President Sharad Pawar criticized recent foreign policy decisions by the Indian central government that he claims are diminishing India's neutral global stance, notably with Gulf nations.

At a press conference, Pawar expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's assumption of credit for international developments without due authority, irking both European and Gulf countries. Pawar urged India to restore its diplomatic equilibrium, honoring the legacy of leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, and Vajpayee.

Highlighting historical agricultural cooperation with Israel without political engagement, Pawar emphasized maintaining a neutral stand, regretting current policies that might strain ties with Gulf states. He downplayed ongoing BJP criticism of the Emergency, citing Indira Gandhi's apology and her subsequent electoral victory as historical closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)