Sharad Pawar Criticizes India's Foreign Policy Shift

NCP chief Sharad Pawar cautions that India's recent policies under the central government are straying from its neutral diplomatic stance, especially with Gulf countries. He critiques US President Trump's unauthorized claims on international matters and advocates for clarity in India's foreign relationships to maintain global diplomatic balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:37 IST
NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/Facebook@Sharad Pawar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

NCP-SCP President Sharad Pawar criticized recent foreign policy decisions by the Indian central government that he claims are diminishing India's neutral global stance, notably with Gulf nations.

At a press conference, Pawar expressed concerns over US President Donald Trump's assumption of credit for international developments without due authority, irking both European and Gulf countries. Pawar urged India to restore its diplomatic equilibrium, honoring the legacy of leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, and Vajpayee.

Highlighting historical agricultural cooperation with Israel without political engagement, Pawar emphasized maintaining a neutral stand, regretting current policies that might strain ties with Gulf states. He downplayed ongoing BJP criticism of the Emergency, citing Indira Gandhi's apology and her subsequent electoral victory as historical closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

