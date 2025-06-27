Delhi Powers Up: 100 New Electric Buses Hit the Streets
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Narela bus depot, marking the launch of 100 electric buses operating across the city. The initiative highlights a commitment to modernize public transport and minimize environmental impact. With aims for a fully electric fleet by 2027, the project prioritizes rural service and passenger comfort.
Delhi took a significant step towards sustainable public transport as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Narela bus depot on Friday, marking the launch of 100 electric buses. These buses, poised to serve on nine routes throughout the national capital, reflect the government's ambition to modernize the city's transport infrastructure.
"The Narela Bus Depot and the dedicated fleet of 100 Devi electric buses are now operational, aimed at transitioning Delhi's public transport to electric," announced CM Gupta, spotlighting the rapid three-month construction of the depot. Accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia, she emphasized reducing public inconvenience and environmental impact.
The initiative includes providing free travel for women and tackling traffic congestion in rural areas. BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia praised the project as a major environmental contribution. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for inaction, while reiterating a full transition to an electric fleet by 2027, aligning with the city's comprehensive EV policy.
