Union Minister Condemns Congress on Emergency's 50th Anniversary

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized the Congress party for the 1975-1977 Emergency, calling it a stain on democracy imposed by Indira Gandhi to retain power. Meghwal highlighted the suppression of fundamental rights and press freedom, urging the new generation to understand the era's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:55 IST
Union Minister Condemns Congress on Emergency's 50th Anniversary
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a fierce critique of the Congress party on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, condemning it as a stain on democracy. He accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of assaulting the Constitution to cling to power.

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal emphasized the importance of remembering the Emergency period, from 1975 to 1977, to educate younger generations about the suppression of democratic freedoms during that time. "Everyone has acknowledged that the Emergency was a stain on democracy, but the new generation should understand how Indira Gandhi compromised the Constitution," he stated.

Meghwal detailed the severe curtailment of fundamental rights, press censorship, and jailing of opposition leaders without cause. Criticizing Congress leadership, he suggested they admired the era, while emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's efforts to educate the public on this dark chapter through 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'.

Additionally, S. Jaishankar criticized the Congress, asserting that the Emergency prioritized a family's interests over the nation. He dismissed the opposition's reverence for the Constitution as superficial, stressing genuine respect should come from the heart, not just symbolic gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

