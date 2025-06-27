Left Menu

Groww Sets New Benchmark with 100 Million App Downloads

Groww, an Indian investment platform, has achieved 100 million app downloads, outpacing competitors. The firm is preparing for a public offering amid strong financial growth, tripling its profit to Rs 1,819 crore in FY25. Groww has a dominant market position with significant client growth and acquisition plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:16 IST
Groww Sets New Benchmark with 100 Million App Downloads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Groww has crossed the 100 million download mark on its app, making it the first Indian investment platform to reach this milestone, sources in the industry revealed. This development places Groww at the forefront of India's burgeoning retail investment sector, setting it apart from competitors like Angel One, Zerodha, and Upstox.

App store data indicates Groww's rapid rise in dominance, as it prepares for its public market debut following the recent submission of its draft red herring prospectus to Sebi. The company has seen a remarkable financial performance, with net profits tripling to Rs 1,819 crore and revenue increasing by 31% to Rs 4,056 crore despite market challenges.

In addition to its impressive figures, Groww continues to expand its client base, reflecting a 36% growth to 1.29 crore active users by March 2025. Further strengthening its foothold, Groww's acquisition of wealth-tech firm Fisdom for USD 150 million solidifies its position as a key player in wealth management and mutual fund distribution.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025