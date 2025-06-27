Groww Sets New Benchmark with 100 Million App Downloads

In a significant achievement, Groww has crossed the 100 million download mark on its app, making it the first Indian investment platform to reach this milestone, sources in the industry revealed. This development places Groww at the forefront of India's burgeoning retail investment sector, setting it apart from competitors like Angel One, Zerodha, and Upstox.

App store data indicates Groww's rapid rise in dominance, as it prepares for its public market debut following the recent submission of its draft red herring prospectus to Sebi. The company has seen a remarkable financial performance, with net profits tripling to Rs 1,819 crore and revenue increasing by 31% to Rs 4,056 crore despite market challenges.

In addition to its impressive figures, Groww continues to expand its client base, reflecting a 36% growth to 1.29 crore active users by March 2025. Further strengthening its foothold, Groww's acquisition of wealth-tech firm Fisdom for USD 150 million solidifies its position as a key player in wealth management and mutual fund distribution.