Ramban District Issues Safety Advisory Amid Rising Chenab River

In response to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration of Ramban district has issued a directive prohibiting activities near the Chenab River following an alarming rise in water levels. Authorities cite safety concerns and have strictly banned swimming, bathing, fishing, and other proximate movements near the Chenab River and local streams.

This advisory comes with a stern warning, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid approaching water bodies, emphasizing that violators will face strict legal actions. District Magistrate of Ramban stressed on platform X that preventive measures are essential due to mounting safety risks from rising water levels.

A further alert revealed that silt flushing at Dulhasti Power Station on June 28 is expected to cause a sudden surge in the Chenab River water levels. The local administration strongly advises residents near riverbanks to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging in activities around the river. Tragically, rain-related incidents in the Doda district have resulted in several fatalities, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Speaking about the ongoing natural challenges, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil urged the public to avoid rivers and swollen streams, highlighting the dangerous water levels. He appealed for public cooperation to prevent further loss of life.

In a related incident, the State Disaster Response Force successfully rescued a person from the swollen Tawi River in Jammu, highlighting the ongoing rescue operations amid adverse weather conditions. Additionally, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been halted due to landslides, further complicating travel conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for intensified rainfall across multiple regions, and warned of a heatwave in the Jammu division, reflecting the ongoing dynamics of the weather system. Residents are advised to stay informed and prioritize safety.

