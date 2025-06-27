Left Menu

Ramban District Issues Safety Advisory Amid Rising Chenab River

The Ramban district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has imposed a ban on activities near the Chenab River as heavy rains have increased water levels, posing safety risks. The public advisory warns residents to stay away from all local water bodies, with strict legal repercussions for violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:05 IST
Ramban District Issues Safety Advisory Amid Rising Chenab River
Water level rises in the Chenab River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration of Ramban district has issued a directive prohibiting activities near the Chenab River following an alarming rise in water levels. Authorities cite safety concerns and have strictly banned swimming, bathing, fishing, and other proximate movements near the Chenab River and local streams.

This advisory comes with a stern warning, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid approaching water bodies, emphasizing that violators will face strict legal actions. District Magistrate of Ramban stressed on platform X that preventive measures are essential due to mounting safety risks from rising water levels.

A further alert revealed that silt flushing at Dulhasti Power Station on June 28 is expected to cause a sudden surge in the Chenab River water levels. The local administration strongly advises residents near riverbanks to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging in activities around the river. Tragically, rain-related incidents in the Doda district have resulted in several fatalities, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Speaking about the ongoing natural challenges, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil urged the public to avoid rivers and swollen streams, highlighting the dangerous water levels. He appealed for public cooperation to prevent further loss of life.

In a related incident, the State Disaster Response Force successfully rescued a person from the swollen Tawi River in Jammu, highlighting the ongoing rescue operations amid adverse weather conditions. Additionally, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been halted due to landslides, further complicating travel conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for intensified rainfall across multiple regions, and warned of a heatwave in the Jammu division, reflecting the ongoing dynamics of the weather system. Residents are advised to stay informed and prioritize safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025