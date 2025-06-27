Left Menu

Mushrooming Success: UP's Farmers Thrive in Agri-Business

The Uttar Pradesh government's initiative in mushroom cultivation is boosting incomes for farmers in eight districts. By supporting scientific farming practices, the state creates jobs and empowers women like Geeta Devi and Sonali Sabharwal, who are now successful role models in high-profit agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:12 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is driving a profitable initiative in mushroom cultivation, benefiting farmers across eight districts, including Lucknow and Mathura, as part of an official effort to enhance incomes.

This initiative not only creates employment but also encourages farmers to adopt scientific and technical farming practices, according to a government statement on Friday.

Women are notably playing a significant role, with entrepreneurs like Geeta Devi and Sonali Sabharwal achieving success in mushroom farming, setting substantial examples for others in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

