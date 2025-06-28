Revolution on Wheels: Musk's Historic Autonomous Drive

Elon Musk has marked a milestone in automotive technology by conducting the first fully autonomous drive on a public highway. This drive was groundbreaking as it involved no human presence inside the vehicle or remote operation from outside, according to Musk's announcement.

This feat showcases a leap forward in self-driving technology and demonstrates a new level of innovation and potential for autonomous vehicles. The successful drive could accelerate advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry.

While further validation and regulatory approvals may be necessary, this test signifies potential shifts in how we perceive vehicle autonomy and its practical applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)