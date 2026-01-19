Left Menu

NHAI names Chaitanya, Pentacle, L&T as top highway DPR consultants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:31 IST
NHAI names Chaitanya, Pentacle, L&T as top highway DPR consultants
Chaitanya Project Consultancy, Pentacle Consultant and L&T Infrastructure Engineering have emerged as the top three consultants for preparing detailed project reports (DPR) of national highways in the country, state-owned NHAI said on Monday.

NHAI has rated 56 DPR consultants on a scale of 100, with the top-rated consultant having a score of 80.75, while the lowest-rated consultant scored 23.33.

The first-of-its-kind rating of consultants, done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is provisional and subject to review if any consultant makes a representation with supporting documents to improve their ranking.

NHAI, in an office memorandum, said that this rating is expected to become a deciding factor for awarding DPR contracts to ensure the best DPRs are made for all future national highway projects.

NHAI said it has undertaken an exercise for performance evaluation and rating of DPR consultants, based on approved criteria and assessment parameters, with the objective of ensuring transparency, quality and continuous improvement in consulting services.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will penalise those consultants who do not adhere to proper procedures in making detailed project reports (DPRs) for highways and tunnels.

A DPR is a comprehensive blueprint for a road construction project, outlining all technical, financial and logistics details necessary for its execution.

''In India, the quality of DPRs prepared by consultancy firms is not good. And also, contractors are not doing a good job,'' Gadkari had said at an event here. BKS BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

