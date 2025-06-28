Left Menu

Wall Street Optimism: Tech Stocks Surge Amid Trade Hopes

Wall Street reached new peaks with S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at all-time highs. Investor optimism was fueled by trade deal prospects and anticipated Fed rate cuts. Despite setbacks in U.S.-Canada negotiations, stocks showed weekly gains, with tech sectors leading the rally.

28-06-2025
Wall Street experienced an extended surge on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving new all-time closing highs. The rally was largely driven by optimism surrounding potential trade deals and a robust set of economic data that bolstered expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Despite a setback from U.S. President Trump ending trade negotiations with Canada due to a dispute over digital taxes, all three major stock indexes ended the week with gains. The Nasdaq, in particular, confirmed its position in a bull market, driven by momentum in the tech sector.

The market's resilience is notable, with investors seeking to capitalize on breakouts, warned Chuck Carlson, CEO at Horizon Investment Services. Additionally, economic indicators reflect strong consumer confidence, and potential rate cuts may further stimulate market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

