Rajasthan ACB Cracks Down on Corruption: Cash Seizures and Arrests

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) uncovered Rs 9.35 lakhs in cash from a Jhalawar police vehicle. In related actions, two individuals were arrested in Sawai Madhopur for bribery and former Delhi Health Ministers are under investigation for corruption in health projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST
Rs 9.35 lakhs cash found in Jhalawar ASP Jagram Meena's vehicle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed a significant sum of Rs 9.35 lakhs in cash from the vehicle of Jhalawar Additional Superintendent of Police, Jagram Meena, during a routine check at Shivdaspura Toll, Jaipur. This discovery marks a critical step in the bureau's ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the region.

In an unrelated incident, two officials, Jai Sharma and Hari Prasad, alias Sonu Advocate, were apprehended in Sawai Madhopur. They were caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000, allegedly to facilitate the registration of agricultural land in Gangapur City.

On a broader scale, the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case against former Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendar Jain. The case concerns discrepancies and financial misappropriations in 24 hospital projects sanctioned in 2018-19, revealing extensive delays and budget overruns, as reported by Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

Latest News

