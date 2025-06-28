Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Manja Supply and Extortion Racket

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal Chinese manja supply operation in Uttam Nagar and an extortion racket targeting transporters and animal traders in Gazipur Mandi. Arrests include godown owner Raju and extortionist Pawan Kumar. Police seized illegal weapons, and cases were filed under the Environment Protection Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully neutralized an illegal supply chain of Chinese manja in Jivan Park, Uttam Nagar, the authorities reported. A raid conducted on Friday resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of the illegal product and the arrest of godown proprietor, Raju.

In another achievement, the Delhi Police detained Areeb Khan in the Kamla Market region, where he was found distributing the illicit manja to local vendors. Legal proceedings have commenced under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Environment Protection Act, officials confirmed.

Adding to their recent successes, on June 14, the Crime Branch also dismantled an extortion ring preying on transporters and animal traders in Gazipur Mandi. Three individuals were arrested, and illegal firearms, including pistols, were seized. The Anti-Gangster Squad continues to combat criminal enterprises across Delhi and NCR.

Authorities revealed intelligence suggesting a group led by Pawan Kumar was coercing traders for money in the mandi region. Upon intercepting Ravinder Kumar on Kakrola Nala Road, police discovered weapons, leading to further legal action under the Arms Act.

Investigations unveiled that Pawan Kumar not only distributed arms but also managed a crew engaged in criminal activities. His network included over eight members tasked with identifying targets. Victims were threatened with complaints from an animal cruelty prevention body to enforce payments.

