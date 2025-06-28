Sambhal's Bold Move: Clearing Encroachments for Urban Revival

Sambhal authorities have intensified their anti-encroachment campaign, targeting illegal structures on public lands, roads, and drains. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya emphasized that notices precede any municipal-led demolition efforts, with over 900 notices already issued in the current phase.

This initiative comes after a previous drive on June 15 across Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sambhal, and Sirsi. Encroachers are given a 15-day window to comply with removal requests. The endeavor aims not only at legal enforcement but also at enhancing the city's visual appeal and traffic accessibility, according to DM Pensiya.

Mani Bhushan Tiwari, Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, elaborated on plans to install statues honoring historical figures such as Maharana Pratap, Lord Parashuram, and Ahilyabai Holkar. Tiwari notes that road widening efforts are underway, aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and improving urban aesthetics by reclaiming public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)