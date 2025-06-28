Left Menu

Assam CM Advocates Removal of 'Secularism' & 'Socialism' From Constitution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched 'The Emergency Diaries,' advocating for the removal of 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Indian Constitution. Sarma argues these terms conflict with India's original values and emphasizes how the Emergency period shaped PM Modi's political resilience against tyranny.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move that stirs historical and constitutional debate, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for the removal of the terms 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader,' Sarma argued that these terms were not part of the original Constitution and do not align with India's foundational values.

The book launch, held at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, highlighted the impact of the Emergency period on contemporary political leaders. Sarma drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts to eradicate the remnants of colonial rule and what he termed the unnecessary legacies of the Emergency. 'Secularism contradicts the Indian idea of Sarva Dharma Sambhava, and socialism was never truly our economic vision,' Sarma asserted.

Published by BlueKraft, the book offers a first-person glimpse into the experiences of young Narendra Modi and his role in resisting the Emergency's autocratic measures. 'The Emergency Diaries' recognizes Modi's frontline involvement as a young RSS pracharak fighting for democratic ideals during Indira Gandhi's regime, cementing his lifelong crusade to uphold democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

