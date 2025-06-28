Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Boosts Farmers with Subsidies on Agricultural Drones and Machinery

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing subsidies on agricultural drones and machinery to enhance productivity and reduce the farmers' burden. Farmers can apply online via www.agridarshan.up.gov.in until July 12. The scheme supports various modern farming technologies, including crop residue management and protective farming equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:13 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is taking a significant step toward modernizing the agricultural sector by offering subsidies on drones and machinery. Aimed at boosting productivity and easing the burden on farmers, this initiative allows applications via the portal www.agridarshan.up.gov.in until July 12, as confirmed in a recent government statement.

The application process is straightforward for farmers looking to benefit from these subsidies. Interested parties should visit the 'Kisan Corner' on the portal and select 'Yantra Booking Prarambh' (Equipment Booking Start) to proceed. Detailed information about the scheme specifications, booking procedures, and subsidy guidelines are readily accessible on the website.

This government initiative falls under the Agriculture Department's broader schemes, which include the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization and Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue, among others. Farmers have the opportunity to receive financial support for a variety of equipment, including High-Tech Hubs for Custom Hiring, agricultural drones, and several specialized machinery items.

