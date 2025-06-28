Uttar Pradesh Government Boosts Farmers with Subsidies on Agricultural Drones and Machinery

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking a significant step toward modernizing the agricultural sector by offering subsidies on drones and machinery. Aimed at boosting productivity and easing the burden on farmers, this initiative allows applications via the portal www.agridarshan.up.gov.in until July 12, as confirmed in a recent government statement.

The application process is straightforward for farmers looking to benefit from these subsidies. Interested parties should visit the 'Kisan Corner' on the portal and select 'Yantra Booking Prarambh' (Equipment Booking Start) to proceed. Detailed information about the scheme specifications, booking procedures, and subsidy guidelines are readily accessible on the website.

This government initiative falls under the Agriculture Department's broader schemes, which include the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization and Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue, among others. Farmers have the opportunity to receive financial support for a variety of equipment, including High-Tech Hubs for Custom Hiring, agricultural drones, and several specialized machinery items.

(With inputs from agencies.)