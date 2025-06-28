Left Menu

Dalit Woman MP Counters Allegations with Call for Ideological Politics

MP Shambhavi Choudhary criticized Jan Suraaj Party’s Prashant Kishor for claiming her father paid for her Lok Sabha ticket. Citing Kishor's allegations as feudal and personal attacks, she underlined the importance of ideological politics. Her family has a lengthy political history, and she reaffirmed commitment to ideological battles.

In a pointed rebuke, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary has excoriated Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor for his allegations regarding her father's supposed financial influence in securing her 2024 Lok Sabha candidacy. Choudhary described Kishor's claims as emblematic of a feudal mindset, decrying them as personal slights.

The young MP's remarks came in an interview with ANI, where she criticized Kishor for singling her out among many other MPs, warning against using politics as a platform for personal denigrations rather than ideological debates. She insisted that politics should focus on ideological confrontations rather than individual attacks.

Shambhavi Choudhary, emerging from a distinguished lineage of politicians, reaffirmed her dedication to ideological discussions over personal feuds in the political arena. As Bihar faces upcoming elections, Kishor's allegations stir further contention within a politically charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

