Historic Journey: Group Captain Shukhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian to Reach International Space Station
Prime Minister Modi engaged in a conversation with Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who has become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station. Shukla, part of Axiom-4's crew, expressed gratitude and excitement as he prepared to conduct experiments during the ISS mission, symbolizing the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who recently reached the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 Mission. His arrival marks a historic milestone, as Shukla becomes the first Indian to dock at the ISS.
Shukla, who serves as the Mission Pilot, is aboard the ISS along with colleagues from Hungary, Poland, and the United States. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Shukla's mission represents the collective hopes of 1.4 billion Indians. Shukla has described the launch experience as 'magical' and expressed gratitude towards the mission team.
The Axiom 4 mission successfully docked with the ISS ahead of schedule. Shukla, now the 634th human in space, expressed the 'wonderful' experience of viewing Earth from space and conveyed a heartfelt message to his fellow Indians as he prepared for his 14-day scientific expedition in the orbital laboratory.
