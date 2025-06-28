Left Menu

Governor Celebrates Birthday with Students at Oju Mission School

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik marked his 72nd birthday at Oju Mission School, emphasizing education, values, and environmental responsibility. The visit showcased student talent and reinforced the Governor’s commitment to fostering holistic development through education and ethical principles.

28-06-2025
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) celebrates his birthday in midst of children from Oju Mission school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), alongside First Lady Anagha Parnaik, visited Oju Mission School in Naharlagun, under the aegis of Oju Welfare Association. Their inaugural tour included inspecting smart classroom facilities, student exhibitions, and a photo gallery highlighting OWA's significant contributions to education and social work.

Celebrating his 72nd birthday, the Governor immersed himself in the company of the school's children and teachers, spreading joy through cultural performances. He commended the students' enthusiasm and urged them to pursue education as a means of shaping character, emphasizing that true education extends beyond knowledge acquisition.

The Governor imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to aim high while embracing resilience and viewing setbacks as growth opportunities. He underscored the importance of integrity and service, advocating for a balanced development of physical, intellectual, and ethical faculties. The visit culminated in a tree plantation event, symbolizing commitment to environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

