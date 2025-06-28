Left Menu

India's Star in Space: Group Captain Shukla Inspires the Nation

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on the ISS, is receiving national pride and gratitude after an interaction with PM Modi. As a key member of Axiom Mission 4, Shukla has brought Indian culture and experiments to space, highlighting India's achievements on an international platform.

Updated: 28-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:23 IST
India's Star in Space: Group Captain Shukla Inspires the Nation
Parents of Group Captain Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a defining moment for India's space endeavors, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). His parents, embracing pride and admiration, acclaimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent conversation with their son, reflecting on his crucial role in the Axiom Mission 4 and his representation of India in space.

Asha Shukla expressed her joy upon hearing PM Modi's best wishes extended to Group Captain Shukla, as he carried Indian delicacies like 'gajar ka halwa' and 'moong dal ka halwa' aboard the space station. Similarly, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the astronaut's father, emphasized their pride and gratitude towards the Prime Minister and the nation's support for their son.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also commended the Prime Minister's interaction with Shukla, conveying it as a source of motivation for the crew and Team ISRO. Group Captain Shukla described India's vision from space, noting the grandeur of the nation and the seamless view of borders, stressing that humanity transcends earthly partitions. As a proud participant, Shukla, also the Mission Pilot of Axiom Mission 4, encouraged the youth to aim high and persevered, noting that Indian scientists prepared exclusive experiments, including one on stem cells, to address muscle loss in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

