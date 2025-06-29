Left Menu

Save Dol Ka Badh: AAP and Citizens Rally Against Forest Destruction

AAP MP Sanjay Singh appeals to PM Modi to halt plans for converting Jaipur's Dol Ka Badh forest into a commercial hub. Local citizens and environmentalists propose creating a biodiversity park instead, sparking a widespread movement to preserve this vital green space home to diverse species and rich biodiversity.

29-06-2025
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging intervention to prevent the destruction of Jaipur's Dol Ka Badh forest. The Rajasthan government's plans to transform the forest into a commercial area, which includes the development of a Prime Minister's Unity Mall, a Fintech Park, and hotels, would require the felling of approximately 2,400 trees.

In his letter, Singh expressed concerns that the project contradicts PM Modi's ecological initiatives, notably the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' mission. He warned that such development would exacerbate Jaipur's poor air quality and destroy habitats for numerous plant and animal species, including some of the 85 bird species on the brink of extinction that call Dol Ka Badh home.

Local citizens, social organizations, and environmentalists have been advocating since 2021 to transform Dol Ka Badh into a biodiversity park. Their proposal includes the creation of a Climate Justice Centre, an Herbal Research Zone, an Environmental Education Centre, and a Biodiversity Museum, aiming to safeguard the environment while promoting sustainable economic growth. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has also voiced support for the movement, emphasizing the need for government dialogue and prioritizing environmental conservation over commercial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

