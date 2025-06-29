Left Menu

Yoga Unites the World: Record-Breaking Celebrations on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the grand celebrations of the 11th International Yoga Day, where millions participated globally. Notable events included a record-setting gathering in Visakhapatnam and widespread participation across Indian states and embassies, symbolizing unity and peace under the theme 'One Earth, One Health'.

29-06-2025
Yoga Unites the World: Record-Breaking Celebrations on International Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant celebrations of the 11th International Yoga Day, which saw participation from millions across the globe, during the 123rd edition of his radio program, 'Mann ki Baat'. He highlighted the continued growth of this tradition, with more people embracing yoga each year.

Among the notable spectacles was a record-setting event in Visakhapatnam, where three lakh people gathered on the beach for a collective yoga session, while over 2,000 tribal students performed 108 surya namaskars in synchronization. Such events reflect the discipline and grandeur characterizing this year's celebrations.

Celebrations spanned across India and the world, with grand displays in states like Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, where diverse groups participated, including armed forces and divyang individuals. International participation included global icons like New York and Tokyo embracing the theme 'One Earth, One Health', resonating global unity and peace.

