India's Social Security Surge: Modi's Vision Reaching New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant achievement in social security coverage, with 95 crore Indians now benefiting from various schemes, compared to just 25 crore in 2015.

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi referenced an International Labour Organisation report, indicating that over 64% of India's population now enjoys some form of social protection. He described this as one of the largest social coverage achievements globally.

Additionally, Modi celebrated India's milestone in healthcare as the World Health Organisation declared India Trachoma-free, lauding healthcare workers for their dedication. He also extended his best wishes to devotees on religious pilgrimages and highlighted the positive cultural exchanges, such as the gratitude from Vietnam for facilitating the 'darshan' of Buddha relics.