Left Menu

Odisha CM Apologizes After Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apologizes for a fatal stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, which claimed three lives. Authorities are investigating the security lapse, with additional police deployed to manage the situation. State officials vow action against those responsible for the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:30 IST
Odisha CM Apologizes After Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a public apology and sought forgiveness from the devotees. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, has prompted the Chief Minister to direct authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

In a social media post on platform X, Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and described the incident as a result of the overwhelming eagerness among devotees to witness Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali. He emphasized the government's commitment to thoroughly investigate the security lapses that led to the tragedy, labeling the negligence as 'unforgivable' and promising exemplary action against the culprits.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that the state's Director General of Police had been dispatched to the site to assess the situation. Harichandan reported that three people died from suffocation due to the massive gathering, while six to seven others sustained injuries. Additional police forces have been deployed to manage the crowd, and officials are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents. The Rath Yatra, which began on Friday, witnessed devotees pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra to Gundicha Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025