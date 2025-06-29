Odisha CM Apologizes After Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra

In the wake of a tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a public apology and sought forgiveness from the devotees. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, has prompted the Chief Minister to direct authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

In a social media post on platform X, Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and described the incident as a result of the overwhelming eagerness among devotees to witness Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali. He emphasized the government's commitment to thoroughly investigate the security lapses that led to the tragedy, labeling the negligence as 'unforgivable' and promising exemplary action against the culprits.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that the state's Director General of Police had been dispatched to the site to assess the situation. Harichandan reported that three people died from suffocation due to the massive gathering, while six to seven others sustained injuries. Additional police forces have been deployed to manage the crowd, and officials are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents. The Rath Yatra, which began on Friday, witnessed devotees pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra to Gundicha Temple.

