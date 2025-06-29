Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Patoda's Eco-Model and India's Trachoma Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Patoda village for achieving carbon-neutral status, as highlighted in his Mann Ki Baat radio address. He also celebrated India's 'Trachoma-free' accomplishment, crediting frontline health workers and national initiatives. His address inspired Gram Panchayats to innovate and reaffirmed India's commitment to health and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:29 IST
PM Modi Celebrates Patoda's Eco-Model and India's Trachoma Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled Patoda village in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district for setting a benchmark in achieving carbon-neutral status. He highlighted the village's sustainable waste management and eco-friendly practices on the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising their systematic approach to cleanliness.

During his address, Modi detailed Patoda's innovative waste management solutions, including wastewater treatment systems and ecological funeral practices. He emphasized how collective community resolve can lead to substantial societal changes, advocating for the adoption of sustainable habits and green initiatives.

Moreover, Modi announced India's significant public health achievement of being declared 'Trachoma-free' by the World Health Organisation. He attributed this success to diligent health workers and national programs like the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Jal Jeevan Mission', which have improved sanitary conditions and reduced disease prevalence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haunted Houses Sizzle in Japan's Hot Property Market

Haunted Houses Sizzle in Japan's Hot Property Market

 Global
2
Setback for All Blacks: Tamaiti Williams Out with Knee Injury

Setback for All Blacks: Tamaiti Williams Out with Knee Injury

 Global
3
Maro Itoje Returns As Lions Face Queensland Reds Test

Maro Itoje Returns As Lions Face Queensland Reds Test

 Australia
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Dollar Weakness and Fed Cautions

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Dollar Weakness and Fed Cautions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in mental health faces ethical crossroads amid rapid digital expansion

AI 'ambiguity' not a flaw but an ethical necessity

AI transformation in maritime logistics demands resilient governance

Blockchain framework sets new standard for secure autonomous vehicle navigation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025