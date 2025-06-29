PM Modi Celebrates Patoda's Eco-Model and India's Trachoma Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Patoda village for achieving carbon-neutral status, as highlighted in his Mann Ki Baat radio address. He also celebrated India's 'Trachoma-free' accomplishment, crediting frontline health workers and national initiatives. His address inspired Gram Panchayats to innovate and reaffirmed India's commitment to health and sustainability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled Patoda village in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district for setting a benchmark in achieving carbon-neutral status. He highlighted the village's sustainable waste management and eco-friendly practices on the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising their systematic approach to cleanliness.
During his address, Modi detailed Patoda's innovative waste management solutions, including wastewater treatment systems and ecological funeral practices. He emphasized how collective community resolve can lead to substantial societal changes, advocating for the adoption of sustainable habits and green initiatives.
Moreover, Modi announced India's significant public health achievement of being declared 'Trachoma-free' by the World Health Organisation. He attributed this success to diligent health workers and national programs like the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Jal Jeevan Mission', which have improved sanitary conditions and reduced disease prevalence.
