Electric Tractors: A New Era for Maharashtra Farming

Maharashtra's agriculture sector is on the brink of transformation with the introduction of electric tractors, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. These tractors promise cost-effective agricultural practices due to their reliance on electricity over diesel.

At an event marking the first e-tractor registration at Thane Regional Transport Office, Sarnaik highlighted a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh available under the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, alongside interest-free loans provided by state-supported Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

The new e-tractors slash operational costs by up to 70%, with the vision of having 20-30% of vehicles in the state be electric by 2030, contributing to financial and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)