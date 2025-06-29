Left Menu

Electric Tractors: A New Era for Maharashtra Farming

Electric tractors are set to transform the agricultural sector in Maharashtra with significant cost savings and subsidies. The Maharashtra state government aims to have 20-30% of all vehicles electric by 2030, promoting environmental sustainability. The first e-tractor was registered at the Thane RTO, prompting a promising shift in farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's agriculture sector is on the brink of transformation with the introduction of electric tractors, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. These tractors promise cost-effective agricultural practices due to their reliance on electricity over diesel.

At an event marking the first e-tractor registration at Thane Regional Transport Office, Sarnaik highlighted a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh available under the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, alongside interest-free loans provided by state-supported Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

The new e-tractors slash operational costs by up to 70%, with the vision of having 20-30% of vehicles in the state be electric by 2030, contributing to financial and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

