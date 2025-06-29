Left Menu

France Urges Extension in EU-U.S. Trade Talks Deadline

France's finance minister advocates for extending the EU-U.S. trade talks past the July 9 deadline to secure a favorable agreement, as negotiations remain uncertain. The discussions hold high stakes, with potential tariff implications looming should a deal not be finalized. Energy imports from the U.S. might feature in future agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's finance minister has proposed extending the deadline for EU-U.S. trade talks past July 9, aiming for a stronger agreement amidst uncertain negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump, who set the deadline, has cautioned that failure to reach an agreement could result in increased tariffs on goods, including automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

The progress of negotiations between these significant trading entities remains ambiguous. Insider sources suggest European officials expect a 10% "reciprocal" tariff, instituted by Washington in April, to serve as a baseline for any deal. French Finance Minister Eric Lombard expressed optimism about reaching a consensus while emphasizing the need for more time to achieve a beneficial deal.

During an EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted France's desire for a swift and balanced trade agreement, refusing any unequal terms. Discussions involved a new U.S. proposal, though the European Commission withheld the details. Additionally, Lombard mentioned the possibility of enhancing U.S. gas imports as a part of the trade deal, potentially to substitute imports from Russia.

