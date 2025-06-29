Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Nilambur Election Win Amid Allegations of Radical Support

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar claims the Congress-led UDF's win in the Nilambur by-election was facilitated by the Jamaat-e-Islami, a group he brands 'anti-national.' The CPI(M) accuses the UDF of divisive tactics. Congress denies, claiming victory reflects growing anti-incumbency sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:27 IST
Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured its recent Nilambur Assembly by-election victory with the aid of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which he labeled as 'illegal, anti-national, and anti-constitutional.'

'This win is not of the Congress or UDF but of Jamaat-e-Islami,' Chandrasekhar remarked, suggesting that the outcome was driven by both the support of the contentious group and a division within the CPM votes. He criticized the Congress for trying to mainstream an organization with a dangerous mandate.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress won decisively over Left Democratic Front's M Swaraj of CPI(M), prompting CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan to accuse the UDF of leveraging a polarizing alliance for electoral gains. Meanwhile, Congress accused the ruling government of faltering under anti-incumbency pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

