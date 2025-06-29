Controversy Erupts Over Nilambur Election Win Amid Allegations of Radical Support

In a controversial statement, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured its recent Nilambur Assembly by-election victory with the aid of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which he labeled as 'illegal, anti-national, and anti-constitutional.'

'This win is not of the Congress or UDF but of Jamaat-e-Islami,' Chandrasekhar remarked, suggesting that the outcome was driven by both the support of the contentious group and a division within the CPM votes. He criticized the Congress for trying to mainstream an organization with a dangerous mandate.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress won decisively over Left Democratic Front's M Swaraj of CPI(M), prompting CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan to accuse the UDF of leveraging a polarizing alliance for electoral gains. Meanwhile, Congress accused the ruling government of faltering under anti-incumbency pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)