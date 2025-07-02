Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath over resolution of residual assets and liabilities

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat, CM Dhami instructed officials to expedite the resolution process for cases where consensus has already been achieved in earlier discussions.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:47 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath over resolution of residual assets and liabilities
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the pending cases related to residual assets and liabilities between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat, CM Dhami instructed officials to expedite the resolution process for cases where consensus has already been achieved in earlier discussions.

He also announced plans to hold a meeting soon with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address outstanding issues between the two states. CM Dhami mentioned that after the last meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states, water sports have been allowed in the reservoirs/canals located in District Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.

He highlighted that the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs 57.87 crore in the form of electricity bills. Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Corporation has paid Rs 3.98 crore to Uttarakhand Fisheries Development Agency. The CM added that partial payment of liabilities to Forest Development Corporation, Uttarakhand, has been made. The remaining amount of Parivan Nigam has been paid. It has been decided to dispose of the assets of the Housing Development Council under the Housing Department.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, the newly elected state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his official residence in Dehradun. Chief Minister Dhami congratulated Bhatt and extended best wishes for his second term as the state BJP chief. State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on July 1, Mahendra Bhatt expressed gratitude to the central BJP leadership and Chief Minister Dhami upon being re-elected as Uttarakhand BJP president. Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Bhatt emphasised that the party's focus will be on winning the upcoming Panchayat elections and State Assembly polls.

Bhatt has been serving as the state BJP president since July 30, 2022. His re-election marks his second consecutive term in the role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025