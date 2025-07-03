Left Menu

EU Boosts Ukraine's Electricity Export Capacity Amid Post-Attack Rebuild

The European Union has raised Ukraine's electricity import capacity by 38.5%, enabling Kyiv to generate income for rebuilding power facilities damaged by Russian attacks. The new cap of 900 megawatt hours will be reviewed monthly post-August, aiding Ukraine's energy system balance and economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:25 IST
  • Ukraine

The European Union has increased Ukraine's electricity import capacity by 38.5%, a move that could financially assist Kyiv in rebuilding its power facilities damaged by Russian attacks, the Ukrainian energy ministry announced on Thursday.

Initially, Ukraine commenced large-scale power exports to the EU before Russia's 2022 invasion disrupted operations, damaging Ukrainian power plants. Exports resumed earlier this year, with the new 900 megawatt hour limit effective until August 1 and subject to monthly reviews thereafter, said energy minister German Galushchenko on Telegram.

This increased capacity offers Ukrainian power plants additional profit opportunities to address Russian attack consequences and prepare for winter. A report from Ukraine's ExPro consultancy revealed a rise in electricity exports to 237 MWh in June, up from 95 MWh in May, with exports directed to Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

