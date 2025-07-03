Left Menu

Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Talks Hit Agricultural Roadblock

U.S. and India trade negotiations are stalled due to disputes over agricultural imports. With agriculture being vital to India's economy and politics, the government is wary of cheaper imports affecting local farmers. The U.S. push for market access faces resistance over GM crops and ethanol imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:40 IST
Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Talks Hit Agricultural Roadblock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the deadline approaches, U.S. and India trade negotiators grapple with unresolved issues in their bid to reach a tariff-reducing agreement. Central to their discord is the persistent stand-off over U.S. agricultural imports, crucial to a deal before President Donald Trump's July 9 deadline.

Agriculture, though contributing only 16% to India's $3.9 trillion economy, supports nearly 50% of its population, making it a politically sensitive area. The Indian government, influenced by a strong farmers' voting bloc, is cautious about U.S. demands and the impact of cheaper imports on local farm prices.

While the U.S. presses for wider access to its agricultural products, including dairy, corn, and ethanol, India stands firm. Concerns over genetically modified crops and ethanol blending challenge potential agreements, potentially stalling India's domestic agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025