Extending the Lifespan of EDF's Nuclear Reactors

The French nuclear safety authority, ASN, announced that EDF's 1300MW reactors could potentially operate beyond their intended 40-year lifespan. To accommodate this extension, ASN emphasized the necessity of elevating safety measures to meet the standards of the newer EPR models.

ASN plans to delineate specific safety criteria for each reactor during its respective 40-year inspection. This strategic approach aims to ensure that the operating conditions align with contemporary safety expectations, maintaining operational integrity.

EDF is tasked with providing yearly updates on their compliance progress. This requirement ensures continuous oversight, verifying that all necessary upgrades and improvements are being implemented effectively. These developments underscore the ongoing dialogue between EDF and ASN to safeguard nuclear operations in France.

