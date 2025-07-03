Left Menu

Extending the Lifespan of EDF's Nuclear Reactors

The French nuclear regulator ASN has indicated that EDF's 1300MW reactors might continue operating beyond their 40-year lifespan, pending safety upgrades to align with newer models. ASN will establish specific safety standards for individual reactors at their 40-year check, and EDF must submit annual compliance reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:17 IST
Extending the Lifespan of EDF's Nuclear Reactors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French nuclear safety authority, ASN, announced that EDF's 1300MW reactors could potentially operate beyond their intended 40-year lifespan. To accommodate this extension, ASN emphasized the necessity of elevating safety measures to meet the standards of the newer EPR models.

ASN plans to delineate specific safety criteria for each reactor during its respective 40-year inspection. This strategic approach aims to ensure that the operating conditions align with contemporary safety expectations, maintaining operational integrity.

EDF is tasked with providing yearly updates on their compliance progress. This requirement ensures continuous oversight, verifying that all necessary upgrades and improvements are being implemented effectively. These developments underscore the ongoing dialogue between EDF and ASN to safeguard nuclear operations in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025