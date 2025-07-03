Left Menu

Arunachal Legislative Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Governance

Arunachal Pradesh marked its legislative assembly's Golden Jubilee with a 45-day celebration inaugurated by Governor LT. Gen KT Parnaik (Retd). The event, honoring 50 years of democratic progress, featured the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, a theme song release, and a call for continued inclusive governance.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:40 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations for the state legislative assembly at DK Auditorium, Itanagar, marking 50 years of democracy. Unveiling a commemorative plaque, the Governor kicked off a 45-day celebration.

During the event, Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the official theme song honoring the assembly's journey, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a commemorative badge. The Governor congratulated both past and current assembly members and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting Arunachal's democratic achievements, the Governor emphasized the assembly's role as a symbol of unity and progress. He praised past and present leaders for nurturing transparency and governance, crediting the assembly with shaping transformative legislation amid challenges.

The celebrations also underscored the importance of technology integration and the achievement of sustainable development goals. The Governor urged legislation promoting women's empowerment and addressing the need for land reforms and solid waste management.

The event saw heartfelt speeches from state leaders and participation from students of Donyi Polo Mission School, underscoring Arunachal's commitment to inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

