Engie Unveils JV for Barmar Hydrogen Pipeline

French gas grid Natran, a subsidiary of utility giant Engie, has announced a new joint venture with Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega to spearhead the development of the Barmar hydrogen pipeline. The strategic partnership underscores a significant step forward in hydrogen infrastructure advancement in Europe.

The initiative's introduction follows a crucial approval from the European Union, which agreed to cover half of the development costs associated with the Barmar pipeline project. This pivotal financial backing is expected to bolster the hydrogen supply chain across the continent.

This collaborative effort marks another milestone in Europe's ongoing transition to sustainable energy solutions, showcasing a commitment to cleaner and more efficient energy infrastructures.

