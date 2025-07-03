Hydrogen Highway: EU's Bold Barmar Pipeline Venture

French gas grid operator Natran, in collaboration with Terega and Enagas, has announced the creation of a joint venture to develop the Barmar hydrogen pipeline. This strategic infrastructure will connect Barcelona with Marseille, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable energy future in Europe.

Barmar is a key component of the H2Med project, a 2.5 billion euro initiative to establish a hydrogen corridor between Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany by 2030. The project aims to transport 2 million metric tons of hydrogen produced from renewable energy annually, representing about 10% of the anticipated EU hydrogen demand.

The European Union is backing H2Med by funding 50% of its development costs. However, Enagas CEO Arturo Gonzalo has indicated that a final investment decision is not expected before 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)