Hydrogen Highway: EU's Bold Barmar Pipeline Venture
Natran, Terega, and Enagas have partnered to develop Barmar, a hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona to Marseille. Part of the H2Med project, it aims to transport 2 million metric tons of renewable hydrogen annually by 2030, aiding the EU's transition from natural gas. The EU funds 50% of development costs.
French gas grid operator Natran, in collaboration with Terega and Enagas, has announced the creation of a joint venture to develop the Barmar hydrogen pipeline. This strategic infrastructure will connect Barcelona with Marseille, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable energy future in Europe.
Barmar is a key component of the H2Med project, a 2.5 billion euro initiative to establish a hydrogen corridor between Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany by 2030. The project aims to transport 2 million metric tons of hydrogen produced from renewable energy annually, representing about 10% of the anticipated EU hydrogen demand.
The European Union is backing H2Med by funding 50% of its development costs. However, Enagas CEO Arturo Gonzalo has indicated that a final investment decision is not expected before 2028.
