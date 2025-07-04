"Befitting reply to Pak terrorists": BJP's Shagun Parihar on Amarnath Yatra after Pahalgam attack

As Amarnath Yatra began after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar said that the administration and people have given a befitting reply to terrorists conspiring to disrupt the Yatra. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the BJP MLA said, "Today, lakhs of devotees are going for Amarnath Yatra. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not afraid of anyone now, and all the conspiracies of Pakistan will fail."

"Our forces, Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a befitting reply to the Pakistani terrorists who were conspiring to disrupt the Yatra," she added. Shagun Parihar thanked Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for flagging off the Amarnath Yatra.

"We thank our Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, for flagging off the Amarnath Yatra, the centre of our faith. More and more people are participating in the Yatra," she told ANI. Meanwhile, the second batch of devotees departed from Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning. Devotees lauded the arrangements and said that there is nothing to be afraid of.

"I am from Noida, and we are a group of 13 people. This is my first time. I am very excited. The arrangements are very good. There is nothing to be afraid of," pilgrim Manoj Singh told ANI. Devotee Disha Chavda said that she will pray for peace in the country.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We will pray for everyone's peace and prosperity. The arrangements are excellent. I will pray for my country that there is peace everywhere. I am very excited for Baba's darshan." Security in the entire Jammu region has been massively heightened for the Amarnath Yatra, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra, which began on Thursday, is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the holy cave of Amarnath. (ANI)

