Manipur Police strengthens security measures for upcoming farming season

Manipur Police have strengthened security measures ahead of the farming season. This measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of farmers, Manipur Police said in a statement. On June 28, a Combined Headquarters (CHQ) meeting was held at Phubala, Bishnupur District of the State. "A Combined Headquarters (CHQ) meeting chaired by the Security Advisor, along with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Manipur, was held on 28th June 2025 with the participation of all security forces," a statement released by the Manipur Police on Thursday said.

The meeting was held to review the security arrangements related to farming and enhance co-ordination, and to prevent similar incidents which happened at Bishnupur District, the release said Manipur Police personnel are deployed in vulnerable farming areas on both the hill and valley sides, assisting the Central Security Forces in providing security to the farming areas and activities.

"Redeployment of Central Security Forces has been done in the vicinity of Phubala area to strengthen the security arrangements," the Manipur Police said. Following this, "enhanced security protocols" have been issued to all District Superintendents of Police (SSP) for immediate implementation.

Joint combing operations are being conducted regularly on fringe areas, including deep areas inside the hills, to flush out any miscreants. Additionally, according to the recent update from the Manipur Police, security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. During these operations, a pistol and ammunition from Wangoo Naodakhong area under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur district were recovered, as stated on the official X handle of Manipur Police.

In another recent operation, the police arrested one individual from the Bamon Kampu Makha Leikai area under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district, namely, Thokchom Rajesh Meitei (41) of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai, Imphal East. His possessions include -- AK rifle, live ammunition, 32 pistol, along with 01 (one) magazine. (ANI).

