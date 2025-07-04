Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh govt to set up agri-export facility near Noida Airport: Chief Secretary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh govt to set up agri-export facility near Noida Airport: Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to boost export of horticultural produce, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to set up a world-class agri-export facility near the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2025 here, he stressed that the facility -- first of its kind in India -- will also help neighbouring states to export their farm and horticulture produce.

Highlighting the state's dominance in mango production, Singh said, ''mango cultivation is being carried out across 3.25 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh, and we are currently producing about 6.15 million metric tonnes of mangoes -- making us the number one state in India in terms of production.'' He credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's support for the international popularity of UP mangoes, saying, mangoes from Uttar Pradesh have already reached nearly 20 countries.

Singh added that the Chief Minister flagged off fresh export consignments to London and the United Arab Emirates.

Singh said the upcoming facility near the under-construction Jewar International Airport would be a game-changer for agricultural exports. ''All types of treatment and testing facilities required for international exports will be made available at one integrated complex,'' he said.

Explaining the need for such a centre, Singh said, different countries have different phytosanitary requirements.

''For example, mangoes sent to the US need gamma radiation treatment, while those destined for Japan require hot water vapour treatment. Additionally, there are tests for pesticide residue levels and other parameters. As of now, there is no single place in India where all these export-related treatments are available under one roof,'' he said.

Talks are underway with the World Bank to support this project, he revealed. Once operational, the facility will enable agricultural and horticultural produce from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states to be treated, tested, packaged, and exported directly from Jewar via cargo planes.

''This is a significant step forward,'' Singh said, adding ''particularly for a country like India, and a state like Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 75 per cent of land is under cultivation and about 86 per cent of the farmland is irrigated.

Despite this, ''our agri-exports haven't yet been fully taken off via air cargo. Once Jewar becomes functional, exports to countries across the world will begin in large quantities.'' He emphasised that boosting farmer income is only possible if products from Indian farms can be marketed in affluent countries. Singh also informed that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, a team comprising the horticulture minister and senior officials will soon visit several countries to showcase UP's produce, including its celebrated mangoes.

The Noida International Airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh. Running behind schedule, the first phase of the Greenfield airport was scheduled to open in 2024, but as on date there is no official update on the launch of its commercial activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025