Meghalaya's Organic Black Pepper: From Small Farms to Mumbai's Spice Market

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that 10 metric tonnes of organic black pepper from South Garo Hills were exported to Mumbai. This marks the second major shipment, highlighting Meghalaya as an emerging player in India's premium spice market. Local cooperatives are crucial in transforming small-hold farming into a market-driven enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zikzak | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST
In a significant development for Meghalaya's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the export of 10 metric tonnes of organic black pepper from the South Garo Hills to Mumbai, facilitated by the Kerupara and Dingampara Integrated Village Cooperative Societies. This marks the second major shipment from the region within two years.

The transaction was conducted by Mumbai-based Everest Spices, signaling the growing demand for high-quality organic spices from Meghalaya. Supported by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project, grassroots cooperatives in the region are turning small-scale farming into a viable market-driven enterprise.

The state currently produces over 22,000 metric tonnes of spices annually, including turmeric, ginger, and bay leaves. Organic practices are gaining traction, positioning Meghalaya as an emerging leader in India's premium spice segment. This milestone is seen as a leap towards sustainable agri-business, turning Garo Hills into a thriving agri-export hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

